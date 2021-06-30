Danske Bank's compensation to overcharged customers faces delays

Danske Bank's process of compensating clients, from which the lender has wrongly collected debt, is expected to extend into 2022, the bank said on Wednesday after discovering additional customers potentially eligible for compensation.

"The issues arising from data errors in the bank's debt collection systems are of such magnitude and complexity that the work to correct the errors and to give our debt collection customers a final clarification will extend into 2022," Danske said in a statement.

Danske, which has so far identified about 6,300 customers to compensate as a result of the over-collection, said the number of clients potentially eligible for compensation could increase by 10,000-15,000.

