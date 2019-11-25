Danske Bank to improve IT governance following FSA inspection

COPENHAGEN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Denmark's biggest lender Danske Bank DANSKE.CO said on Monday it would improve governance of its IT systems following an inspection of the systems by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA).

"We are taking the FSA's report into consideration and will undertake the necessary measures to ensure compliance with its orders," Danske Bank said in a statement.

The FSA said in an inspection report published on Monday it had found "significant weaknesses in its governance of IT security and risks."

The FSA also ordered Danske Bank to increase its so-called pillar II capital requirements by a minimum of 2 billion Danish crowns ($295 million) which it said Danske had already done in the third quarter of this year.

($1 = 6.7805 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.