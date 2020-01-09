Danske Bank to cut up to 108 jobs in Finland

COPENHAGEN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Denmark's biggest lender Danske Bank DANSKE.CO plans to cut up to 108 jobs in Finland due to a reorganisation of its unit there which employs around 2,000 people, it said on Thursday.

Danske Bank, which employs more than 20,000 in total, is cutting costs to cope with rising compliance costs and a tough business environment.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Jan Harvey)

