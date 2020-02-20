Danske Bank to charge wealthy clients for deposits

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO said on Thursday it would charge individuals with deposits of more than 1.5 million Danish crowns ($216,804) an interest rate of minus 0.75%.

The extra charge, which has already been imposed by several other Danish banks, will take effect on June 1.

($1 = 6.9187 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3396 9673; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.