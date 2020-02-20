US Markets

Danske Bank to charge wealthy clients for deposits

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nikolaj Skydsgaard

Danske Bank said on Thursday it would charge individuals with deposits of more than 1.5 million Danish crowns ($216,804) an interest rate of minus 0.75%.

The extra charge, which has already been imposed by several other Danish banks, will take effect on June 1.

($1 = 6.9187 Danish crowns)

