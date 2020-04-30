Danske Bank swings to quarterly loss as impairments leap

Adds detail, CEO and analyst comment

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO swung to a first-quarter net loss, it reported on Thursday, hit by a jump in impairment charges on the back of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

Denmark's biggest lender reported a net loss of 1.3 billion Danish crowns ($189.4 million), against and average analysts' forecast of a 474.2 million crown profit.

"The coronavirus pandemic impacted the results significantly towards the end of the quarter," Chief Executive Chris Vogelzang said in a statement. "The key drivers were impairments made mainly because of the assumptions of a worsened macroeconomic scenario."

Impairments for the first quarter came in at 4.3 billion Danish crowns ($626.2 million), more than a tenfold increase from the 357 million crowns in the same period last year.

"Danske Bank's quarterly account is generally on the weaker side and is significantly scarred by an impairment level and need (for impairments) many times larger than its Scandinavian rivals," Nordnet analyst Per Hansen said in a note.

The bank suspended its annual outlook in March, but on Thursday forecast net profit of at least 3 billion crowns in 2020, down from a previous forecast of between 8 billion and 10 billion crowns.

It said uncertainty around guidance was higher than usual but maintained its longer-term ambition of a 9-10% return on shareholder equity in 2023.

