Danske Bank swings to first-quarter loss on higher impairments

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO swung to a first-quarter net loss, it said on Thursday, citing higher impairment charges.

Denmark's biggest lender reported a net loss of 1.3 billion Danish crowns ($189.37 million), against and average analysts' forecast of a 474.2 million crown profit.

($1 = 6.8647 Danish crowns)

