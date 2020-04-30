Danske Bank swings to first-quarter loss on higher impairments

Danske Bank swung to a first-quarter net loss, it said on Thursday, citing higher impairment charges.

Denmark's biggest lender reported a net loss of 1.3 billion Danish crowns ($189.37 million), against and average analysts' forecast of a 474.2 million crown profit.

($1 = 6.8647 Danish crowns)

