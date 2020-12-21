US Markets

Danske Bank shares up after U.S. Treasury drops investigation

Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Shares in Danske Bank rose 3% in early trade on Monday after it said on Saturday that it is no longer under investigation by the U.S. Department of Treasury for alleged money-laundering in its Estonia branch.

Danske Bank is still being investigated by other authorities in the United States, France and Denmark.

