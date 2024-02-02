Danske Bank sees flat year-on-year 2024 profit; begins share buy-back

Adds CFO comment in paragraph 2, Q4 profits in 4, dividend and share buy-back in 6-7

COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO on Friday reported fourth-quarter profits in line with expectations and said it expects earnings in 2024 at 20 billion-22 billion Danish crowns, broadly the same level as last year.

"The strong credit quality of our portfolio is reflected in low impairment charges, however, the current, low level does not change our expectation of increased losses in the near future as impairment charges are subject to an elevated level of uncertainty in 2024," Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said in a statement.

Analysts on average expect 2024 net profit at 20.8 billion crowns.

Fourth-quarter net profit rose to 5.77 billion Danish crowns from 5.32 billion a year earlier, compared with the 5.77 billion average forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the bank.

In December, Danske Bank raised its full-year net profit forecast due to more favourable macroeconomic conditions and negligible impairments in the fourth quarter.

Danske, Denmark's biggest bank, proposed a dividend payout for 2023 at 14.5 crowns per share. Analysts had forecast a payout of 14.6 crowns.

The bank will also repurchase shares worth 5.5 billion crowns over the coming year, it said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

