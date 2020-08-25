Danske Bank says Corporate & Institutions boss Groot to leave

COPENHAGEN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO said on Tuesday that Jakob Groot, a member of the bank's executive team and head of its Corporate & Institutions unit, will leave the bank as part of an organisational change.

Under the restructuring, commercial activities will be organised in two business units - one serving retail customers and small and medium-sized businesses headed by Glenn Söderholm, and one serving large corporates and institutional customers headed by Berit Behring, the bank said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

