Danske Bank says Corporate & Institutions boss Groot to leave

Danske Bank said on Tuesday that Jakob Groot, a member of the bank's executive team and head of its Corporate & Institutions unit, will leave the bank as part of an organisational change.

Under the restructuring, commercial activities will be organised in two business units - one serving retail customers and small and medium-sized businesses headed by Glenn Söderholm, and one serving large corporates and institutional customers headed by Berit Behring, the bank said.

