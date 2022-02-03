Danske Bank reports Q4 net profit above estimates

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

Danske Bank on Thursday said it expected to increase profits this year after reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter net profit, buoyed by customer activity and fewer costs.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO on Thursday said it expected to increase profits this year after reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter net profit, buoyed by customer activity and fewer costs.

Denmark's biggest lender expects net profit for 2022 between 13 and 15 billion Danish crowns ($1.97-$2.28 billion), above an average of 11.1 billion forecast by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

Danske reported fourth quarter net profit of 3.65 billion Danish crowns, above an average of 3.4 billion forecast by analysts.

($1 = 6.5859 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters