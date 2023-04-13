Danske Bank raises profit outlook

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 13, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

OSLO, April 13 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO said on Thursday it had raised its profit outlook for 2023 thanks to rising interest rates and high trading income.

Denmark's largest lender now expects a net profit of between 16.5 billion and 18.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.45 billion to $2.74 billion) for the full year, up from an earlier estimate of between 15 billion and 17 billion crowns.

($1 = 6.7435 Danish crowns)

