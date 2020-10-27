Danske Bank raises profit guidance

Danske Bank on Tuesday raised its full-year profit guidance, citing lower costs and improved market conditions.

Denmark's biggest lender now expects net profit of 4 billion to 4.5 billion Danish crowns ($635 million to $715 million), up from a July estimate of at least 3 billion crowns, it said.

