Danske Bank Q3 beats forecast

COPENHAGEN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO on Friday swung to a bigger than expected third-quarter profit, boosted primarily by high interest income and increased lending volumes for business customers.

Quarterly net profit rose to 5.31 billion Danish crowns ($751.86 million) from a 13.79 billion loss induced by provisions for a money laundering scandal a year earlier, above an estimate of 4.96 billion in an LSEG poll of analysts.

Danske narrowed the 2023 guidance for its full-year net profit to a range of 19.5 billion-20.5 billion crowns, from 18.5 billion-20.5 billion previously.

($1 = 7.0625 Danish crowns)

