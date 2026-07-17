Danske Bank Q2 Profit Climbs, Raises FY26 Profit View - Update

(RTTNews) - Danske Bank A/S (DNSKF, DANSKE.CO) reported Friday higher profit and income in its second quarter. The Danish bank also raised fiscal 2026 profit outlook.

Net profit for the quarter was 6.20 billion Danish kroner, compared to 5.45 billion kroner a year ago. Earnings per share were 7.6 kroner, up from 6.6 kroner last year.

The bank reported total income of 15.157 billion kroner, up from 13.985 billion kroner in the prior period.

Net interest income from banking activities reached 9.332 billion kroner, compared to 9.063 billion kroner previously.

Net fee income totaled 4.058 billion kroner versus 3.409 billion kroner, driven by investment fee income.

Looking ahead, Danske Bank said it now projects net profit in the range of 23 billion kroner to 25 billion kroner, reflecting a return on equity of approximately 14 percent in 2026. The initial profit guidance was 22 billion Kroner to 24 billion Kroner.

The bank now expects total income to be somewhat above 59 billion kroner, driven by higher core banking income from increased customer activity, growing volumes, and recent policy rate hikes. Income from trading and insurance activities remains subject to financial market conditions.

Loan impairment charges would be around 1 billion kroner, reflecting continued strong credit quality.

At the midpoint of its Forward '28 strategy period, Danske Bank said it is well on track, entering the next phase with clear momentum, reflecting confidence in its business trajectory.

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