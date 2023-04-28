News & Insights

Danske Bank Q1 results in line with preliminary numbers

Credit: REUTERS/JACOB GRONHOLT-PEDERSEN

April 28, 2023 — 01:35 am EDT

Written by Nikolaj Skydsgaard for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, April 28 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO on Friday posted first-quarter results in line with preliminary earnings published earlier this month.

"In the first three months of the year we saw continually good customer activity across our business and a further improvement in the trend for the inflow of personal customers in Denmark," Chief Executive Carsten Egeriis said in a statement.

