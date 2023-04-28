Danske Bank Q1 results in line with preliminary numbers

COPENHAGEN, April 28 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO on Friday posted first-quarter results in line with preliminary earnings published earlier this month.

"In the first three months of the year we saw continually good customer activity across our business and a further improvement in the trend for the inflow of personal customers in Denmark," Chief Executive Carsten Egeriis said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Terje Solsvik)

