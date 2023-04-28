Danske Bank Q1 profit rises sharply, as expected

Adds CEO comments, background

COPENHAGEN, April 28 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO on Friday posted a sharp rise in first-quarter results thanks to rising interest rates, in line with its preliminary earnings, and said it was well-prepared to face any turmoil in the global economy.

"In this environment, our sound credit quality, ample liquidity buffers and a well-capitalised balance sheet become a clear benefit for our stakeholders," Egeriis added.

Danske's net profit for the January-March quarter rose to 5.2 billion crowns from 2.8 billion a year ago, broadly in line with the 5.1 billion it had reported in a preliminary filing on April 13.

