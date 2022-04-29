Danske Bank Q1 net profit below expectations

COPENHAGEN, April 29 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO on Friday reported worse-than-expected first-quarter profits, hampered by macroeconomic uncertainty and turbulent financial markets, but it maintained its full-year profit guidance.

Denmark's biggest lender reported first quarter net profit of 2.8 billion Danish crowns ($396.28 million), below an average of 3.2 billion forecast by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

($1 = 7.0658 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.