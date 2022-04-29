Danske Bank Q1 net profit below expectations

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

Danske Bank on Friday reported worse-than-expected first-quarter profits, hampered by macroeconomic uncertainty and turbulent financial markets, but it maintained its full-year profit guidance.

COPENHAGEN, April 29 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO on Friday reported worse-than-expected first-quarter profits, hampered by macroeconomic uncertainty and turbulent financial markets, but it maintained its full-year profit guidance.

Denmark's biggest lender reported first quarter net profit of 2.8 billion Danish crowns ($396.28 million), below an average of 3.2 billion forecast by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

($1 = 7.0658 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters