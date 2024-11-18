Danske Bank price target raised to DKK 298 from DKK 285 at Citi

Citi analyst Shrey Srivastava raised the firm’s price target on Danske Bank (DNKEY) to DKK 298 from DKK 285 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
