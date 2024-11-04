Danske Bank price target raised to DKK 190 from DKK 185 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Danske Bank (DNKEY) to DKK 190 from DKK 185 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.

