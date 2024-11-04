Danske Bank price target raised to DKK 190 from DKK 185 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Danske Bank (DNKEY) to DKK 190 from DKK 185 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DNKEY:
- Danske Bank Reports Strong Earnings Growth in 2024
- DNKEY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Danske Bank price target lowered to DKK 242 from DKK 247 at UBS
- Danske Bank price target lowered to DKK 185 from DKK 190 at JPMorgan
- Danske Bank price target lowered to DKK 174 from DKK 175 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.