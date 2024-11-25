Danske Bank price target lowered to DKK 265 from DKK 270 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Danske Bank (DNKEY) to DKK 265 from DKK 270 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DNKEY:
- Danske Bank price target raised to DKK 298 from DKK 285 at Citi
- Danske Bank price target raised to DKK 190 from DKK 185 at JPMorgan
- Danske Bank Reports Strong Earnings Growth in 2024
- DNKEY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Danske Bank price target lowered to DKK 242 from DKK 247 at UBS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.