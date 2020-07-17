Danske Bank posts Q2 net profit above expectations

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

COPENHAGEN, July 17 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO beat second-quarter net profit expectations on Friday and saw a rebound in lending activity which positively affected its net interest income.

Denmark's biggest lender reported a net profit of 2.33 billion Danish crowns ($356 million), topping the 992 million forecast by analysts on average, but down around 42% from the a year earlier.

Danske reported impairment charges worth 1.02 billion in the second quarter, below the 1.72 billion crowns forecast by analysts in a poll on Danske's website.

