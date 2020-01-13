Danske Bank offers voluntary redundancy to 2,000 Danish staff

Adds detail

COPENHAGEN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO has offered 2,000 Danish employees voluntary redundancy, it told broadcaster TV2 on Monday, as Denmark's biggest lender looks to cut costs.

Danske Bank, which employs more than 20,000, has lost customers and warned of lower-than-expected earnings since reports emerged in 2017 of its involvement in one of the world's biggest money-laundering scandals via its Estonia branch.

"As part of our plan to become a better bank, we need to reduce costs to be able to, among other things, invest significantly in becoming a more digital, simple and efficient bank," interim chief HR officer Anne Knos told TV2.

Danske Bank, which introduced a hiring freeze in October, was not immediately available for comment.

Last week it announced plans to cut up to 108 jobs in Finland where it employs around 2,000 people.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Heavens)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3396 9673; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.