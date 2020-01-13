Danske Bank offers 2,000 Danish employees voluntary redundancy

COPENHAGEN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO has offered 2,000 Danish employees voluntary redundancies as part of a cost cutting exercise, the bank told broadcaster TV2 on Monday.

Danske Bank, which employs more than 20,000 in total, is cutting costs to cope with rising compliance costs and a tough business environment.

