Danske Bank offers 2,000 Danish employees voluntary redundancy

Contributors
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Danske Bank has offered 2,000 Danish employees voluntary redundancies as part of a cost cutting exercise, the bank told broadcaster TV2 on Monday.

COPENHAGEN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO has offered 2,000 Danish employees voluntary redundancies as part of a cost cutting exercise, the bank told broadcaster TV2 on Monday.

Danske Bank, which employs more than 20,000 in total, is cutting costs to cope with rising compliance costs and a tough business environment.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Heavens)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3396 9673; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters