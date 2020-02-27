Danske Bank lays off 230 employees in cost-cutting move

COPENHAGEN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Denmark's biggest lender Danske Bank DANSKE.CO said on Thursday it would discontinue 400 positions across its Nordic business, including laying off 230 employees, as part of efforts to reduce costs.

"It is a necessary part of our efforts to reduce costs in order to ensure that we remain competitive," Karsten Breum, Danske's head of human resources, said in a statement.

In similar efforts, Danske initiated a hiring freeze last year and offered voluntary redundancies to 2,000 Danish staff in January this year. .

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by David Evans)

