Danske Bank hires risk chief from SEB

COPENHAGEN, May 25 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO said on Tuesday it had appointed Magnus Agustsson as its new chief risk officer to replace Carsten Egeriis who took over as CEO last month.

Icelander Agustsson, who comes from a similar position at Sweden's SEB SEBa.ST, will join Danske on Dec. 1 and become part of the bank's executive management team.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.