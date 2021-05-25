Danske Bank hires risk chief from SEB

Contributor
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Danske Bank said on Tuesday it had appointed Magnus Agustsson as its new chief risk officer to replace Carsten Egeriis who took over as CEO last month.

Icelander Agustsson, who comes from a similar position at Sweden's SEB SEBa.ST, will join Danske on Dec. 1 and become part of the bank's executive management team.

