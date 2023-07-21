Danske Bank hikes guidance, resumes dividends

COPENHAGEN, July 21 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO on Friday raised its full-year profit guidance and said it would resume paying dividends to its shareholders on strong earnings in the first half of 2023.

Danske Bank now expects net profit for 2023 to land in the range of 18.5 billion to 20.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.77 billion to $3.06 billion), up from an earlier estimate of between 16.5 billion and 18.5 billion crowns.

($1 = 6.6897 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.