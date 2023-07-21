News & Insights

Danske Bank hikes guidance, resumes dividends

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

July 21, 2023 — 01:50 am EDT

Written by Nikolaj Skydsgaard for Reuters ->

Adds CEO comment in paragraph 2, dividend details in paragraph 4

COPENHAGEN, July 21 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO on Friday raised its full-year profit guidance and said it would resume paying dividends to its shareholders on forecast-beating earnings in the second quarter.

"In the first half of the year, we improved our profitability and continued to make progress towards meeting our ambitions for 2023," CEO Carsten Egeriis said in a statement.

Denmark's largest lender now expects net profit for 2023 to land in the range of 18.5 billion to 20.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.77 billion to $3.06 billion), up from an earlier estimate of between 16.5 billion and 18.5 billion crowns.

The bank, which paid no dividend for 2022 due to a $2 billion settlement in the United States and Denmark over a massive money-laundering scandal, said it would pay an interim dividend of 7 Danish crowns per share on July 26.

($1 = 6.6897 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.