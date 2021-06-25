Danske Bank faces preliminary charges related to market abuse

Danske Bank said on Friday it had been charged with violating regulations related to market abuse, after a criminal complaint filed by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority a year ago.

Danske said the preliminary charges were "for two potential violations of the Market Abuse Regulation on the basis of inadequate monitoring of transactions in financial instruments and market manipulation as a result of certain self-matching trades".

The charges were brought by the Danish State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime.

