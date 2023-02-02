Danske Bank eyes profit rebound as money laundering case ends

Adds CEO comment, details

COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.COexpects a massive rebound in earnings this year after losing money in 2022 as it will no longer be dogged by a money-laundering scandal that has plagued the lender.

Denmark's largest lender expects net profit for 2023 to come in between 15 and 17 billion Danish crowns ($2.2-$2.5 billion), while analysts on average have expected earnings of 15.8 billion according to a company-compiled poll.

In 2022 Danske Bank lost 5.1 billion crowns.

"To have a net loss on the bottom line is of course not satisfactory. However, it comes as a consequence of the conclusion of the Estonia matter, which marks an important turning point for Danske Bank," the company said.

Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 came in at 4.2 billion crowns, roughly in line with the 4.3 billion expected by analysts in the poll compiled by Danske.

In December, Danske pleaded guilty to bank fraud conspiracy, forfeiting $2 billion as part of an agreement with the United States to settle the investigation involving billions of dollars in illicit payments through its now-shuttered Estonia branch.

