Danske Bank ex-CEO cleared of liability in investor lawsuit

November 08, 2022 — 06:01 am EST

Written by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Danske Bank's DANSKE.CO former CEO Thomas Borgen was cleared by a Danish court on Tuesday of any liability for shareholder investment losses linked to the lender's involvement in one of the world's largest money-laundering scandals.

A group of 155 institutional investors suing Borgen had demanded 2.4 billion Danish crowns ($322.4 million) from him, alleging he failed to disclose information about suspicious payments funnelled through Danske Bank's former Estonian branch.

($1 = 7.4437 Danish crowns)

