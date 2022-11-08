Danske Bank ex-CEO cleared of liability in investor lawsuit

Adds statement by court, background, details

COPENHAGEN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Danske Bank's DANSKE.CO former CEO Thomas Borgen was cleared by a Danish court on Tuesday of any liability for shareholder investment losses linked to the lender's involvement in one of the world's largest money-laundering scandals.

A group of 155 institutional investors suing Borgen had demanded 2.4 billion Danish crowns ($322.4 million) from him, alleging he failed to disclose information about suspicious payments funnelled through Danske Bank's former Estonian branch.

The case could provide some indication of future litigation woes faced by Danske Bank as it contests several lawsuits over alleged misrepresentation to investors.

"The court in Lyngby has acquitted former director of Danske Bank, Thomas Borgen, of a compensation claim of DKK 2.4 billion," the local court said.The verdict by a panel of three judges had been unanimous, the court said.

Deminor, which filed the complaint on behalf of the investors, was not immediately able to comment on the verdict. Denmark's biggest lender is under investigation in several countries including the United States over 200 billion euros ($199.84 billion) in suspicious payments made via its now shuttered Estonia branch between 2007 and 2015.

($1 = 7.4437 Danish crowns)

($1 = 1.0008 euros)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.