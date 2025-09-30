Danske Bank A (DNSKF) Price Target Increased by 27.96% to 47.74

The average one-year price target for Danske Bank A (OTCPK:DNSKF) has been revised to $47.74 / share. This is an increase of 27.96% from the prior estimate of $37.31 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.80 to a high of $56.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.82% from the latest reported closing price of $30.64 / share.

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danske Bank A. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 6.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNSKF is 0.50%, an increase of 14.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.48% to 99,625K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,344K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,196K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNSKF by 6.81% over the last quarter.

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 7,010K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,208K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNSKF by 3.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,807K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,703K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNSKF by 12.19% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,530K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares , representing an increase of 43.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNSKF by 101.10% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 4,802K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,516K shares , representing an increase of 26.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNSKF by 53.17% over the last quarter.

