Danske Bank closes down its banking activities in Estonia

Danske Bank said its Estonian business had entered into liquidation on Tuesday after the country's financial regulator in February ordered it to close its branch at the centre of one of the largest ever money laundering scandals.

"Danske Bank has now essentially closed all banking activities in Estonia in accordance with the plan agreed with the Estonian FSA," said Executive Vice President and chairman of the Liquidation Committee, Frederik Bjoern, in a statement.

All Danske Bank logos and signs will be removed from the head office building in Tallinn in the coming days, it said.

