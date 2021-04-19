Danske Bank CEO resigns after being named suspect in Dutch probe

Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
COPENHAGEN, April 19 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO Chief Executive Chris Vogelzang resigned on Monday after Dutch authorities named him as a suspect in a probe into violations of money-laundering regulation at Dutch lender ABN Amro ABNd.AS, Danske Bank said in a statement.

Carsten Egeriis, chief risk officer, will take over as chief executive effective immediately, Danske said.

