Danske Bank books $1.9 billion provision in Estonia case

COPENHAGEN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO on Thursday said it would book a 14 billion Danish crowns ($1.89 billion) provision in the third quarter related to the lender's involvement in a money laundering scandal in Estonia.

The news sent shares in the bank up more than 10% to their highest level since mid-June, although the stock remains at less than half its value before the money laundering case was revealed in 2017.

"Investors are now hoping they can look ahead and put the Estonia case behind them. That is the reason why shares are rising," said Nordnet analyst Per Hansen.

Denmark's biggest lender had said it faced a potentially "material" fine over its involvement in the scandal, in which more than 200 billion euros ($200.98 billion) in suspicious payments were funnelled through its now closed Estonian branch.

"The discussions with U.S. and Danish authorities related to the Estonia matter are now at a stage where Danske Bank can reliably estimate the total financial impact of a potential coordinated resolution," CEO Carsten Egeriis said.

Danske said discussions with U.S. and Danish authorities were ongoing and there was no certainty regarding the outcome.

"Danske Bank is working towards a coordinated resolution before year-end. However, the final timing is not within Danske Bank's control," it said.

Danske Bank expects a net loss "better than" 5.5 billion crowns this year, down from a previous forecast for a 10 billion-12 billion crowns net profit.

Danske Bank in 2018 booked a separate provision of 1.5 billion crowns, bringing the total financial impact from a potential resolution of the Estonia case to 15.5 billion crowns.

