Danske Bank board proposes no dividends be paid for 2019

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JACOB GRONHOLT-PEDERSEN

Danske Bank's board of director will propose that no dividends be paid for 2019, it said in a statement on Monday.

COPENHAGEN, April 20 (Reuters) - Danske Bank's DANSKE.CO board of director will propose that no dividends be paid for 2019, it said in a statement on Monday.

The proposal about the 2019 dividend to be made at the next general meeting would not change Danske Bank's general dividend policy, it said.

The board had originally proposed to pay a dividend of 8.50 Danish crowns ($1.24) per share, corresponding to 49% of reported net profit for the year of 2019.

($1 = 6.8663 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters