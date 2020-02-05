Danske Bank beats Q4 net profit expectations

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Danske Bank beat fourth quarter net profit expectations on Wednesday and said it expects to earn a net profit of 8-10 billion Danish crowns in 2020. Denmark's biggest lender reported a net profit of 5.0 billion Danish crowns ($738.5 million), topping the 4.4 billion forecast by analysts on average, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. It said it would pay a dividend of 8.5 per share for 2019, above the 7.29 crowns forecast by analysts, and corresponding to 49% of reported net profit. ($1 = 6.7707 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely) ((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: DANSKE BANK RESULTS/

