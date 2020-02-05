US Markets

Danske Bank beats Q4 net profit expectations

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JACOB GRONHOLT-PEDERSEN

Danske Bank beat fourth quarter net profit expectations on Wednesday and said it expects to earn a net profit of 8-10 billion Danish crowns in 2020.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Danske Bank beat fourth quarter net profit expectations on Wednesday and said it expects to earn a net profit of 8-10 billion Danish crowns in 2020. Denmark's biggest lender reported a net profit of 5.0 billion Danish crowns ($738.5 million), topping the 4.4 billion forecast by analysts on average, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. It said it would pay a dividend of 8.5 per share for 2019, above the 7.29 crowns forecast by analysts, and corresponding to 49% of reported net profit. ($1 = 6.7707 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely) ((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: DANSKE BANK RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular