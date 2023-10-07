Danske Bank AS (DNSKF) Price Target Increased by 8.39% to 28.61

The average one-year price target for Danske Bank AS (OTC:DNSKF) has been revised to 28.61 / share. This is an increase of 8.39% from the prior estimate of 26.39 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.66 to a high of 35.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.47% from the latest reported closing price of 23.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danske Bank AS. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNSKF is 0.46%, an increase of 15.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 72,429K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,851K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,686K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNSKF by 8.77% over the last quarter.

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 7,800K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,249K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,046K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNSKF by 20.58% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,725K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNSKF by 11.96% over the last quarter.

DGFAX - Davis Global Fund holds 2,495K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

