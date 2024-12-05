News & Insights

Danske Bank Adjusts Stake in Niox Group

December 05, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (GB:NIOX) has released an update.

Danske Bank A/S has reduced its voting rights in Niox Group PLC to 3.98584%, as confirmed on December 4, 2024. This change reflects a slight decrease from its previous position of 4.05211%. Investors may want to keep an eye on further movements, as such changes can impact shareholder influence and market perceptions.

