Danske Bank Adjusts Stake in Niox Group

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (GB:NIOX) has released an update.
Danske Bank A/S has reduced its voting rights in Niox Group PLC to 3.98584%, as confirmed on December 4, 2024. This change reflects a slight decrease from its previous position of 4.05211%. Investors may want to keep an eye on further movements, as such changes can impact shareholder influence and market perceptions.
