Danone: Russian Authorities To Place Danone Russia Under Temporary External Administration

July 17, 2023 — 02:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French food and beverage company Danone (DANOY.PK) Sunday reported about Russian authorities' decision to place Danone Russia under temporary external administration of the country's Federal Agency for State Property Management.

Danone said it is currently investigating the situation.

The company in October 2022 had launched a process to transfer the control of its EDP Business in Russia, which was progressing according to the expected schedule.

As shareholder of Danone Russia, the company said it is preparing to take all necessary measures to protect its rights, and the continuity of the operations of the business.

Meanwhile, this decision has no impact on fiscal 2023 financial guidance, the company said. The firm continues to expect like-for-like sales growth between 4% and +6% with moderate recurring operating margin improvement for the year.

