Danone writes down Russia assets, beats on like-for-like sales

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - France's Danone DANO.PA said on Wednesday it was deconsolidating its Essential Dairy and Plant-based (EDP) business in Russia in July, triggering a roughly 200 million euro ($221.06 million) cash impairment and a non-cash forex translation difference of about 500 million euros.

The maker of Activia yoghurt, Evian water and Aptamil infant milk also reported a better than expected rise in quarterly like-for-like sales, as it increased prices yet again to make up for rising costs.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

