News & Insights

Danone writes down Russia assets, beats on like-for-like sales

July 26, 2023 — 01:38 am EDT

Written by Richa Naidu for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - France's Danone DANO.PA said on Wednesday it was deconsolidating its Essential Dairy and Plant-based (EDP) business in Russia in July, triggering a roughly 200 million euro ($221.06 million) cash impairment and a non-cash forex translation difference of about 500 million euros.

The maker of Activia yoghurt, Evian water and Aptamil infant milk also reported a better than expected rise in quarterly like-for-like sales, as it increased prices yet again to make up for rising costs.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((richa.naidu@tr.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/Richa_Writes; +44 755 755 9587;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.