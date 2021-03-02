Markets

Danone To Separate Chairman, CEO Roles - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Board of Directors of Danone (DANOY.PK) said the separation of the functions of Chairman and CEO will be effective upon the appointment of a new CEO. In the meantime, Emmanuel Faber will continue as Chairman and CEO. The company has launched the process to recruit a new CEO.

The Board has decided to appoint Gilles Schnepp as Vice-Chairman, together with Cécile Cabanis, and to entrust with immediate effect the responsibilities of Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the Governance Committee to Jean-Michel Severino.

