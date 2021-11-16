Markets

Danone To Sell Water And Beverage Unit In Denmark; Financial Terms Not Disclosed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French food company Danone SA (DANOY.PK) Tuesday said it has agreed to sell Aqua d'Or, its Water and Beverage business in Denmark. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The business is being sold to Danish brewing and beverage company Royal Unibrew.

Danone said the sale is part of its strategic portfolio review and of the continuous optimization of its capital allocation.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular