Danone shares steady after report activist fund Bluebell has taken stake

Contributor
Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Danone shares held steady on Tuesday after a report by a French magazine saying that activist fund Bluebell Partners had taken a stake in the producer of Evian bottled water and Actimel yoghurts.

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Danone DANO.PA shares held steady on Tuesday after a report by a French magazine saying that activist fund Bluebell Partners had taken a stake in the producer of Evian bottled water and Actimel yoghurts.

According to Challenges.fr, Bluebell, which bought an undisclosed stake in Danone at the end of 2020, sent a letter to Danone's management asking to split the chief executive and chairman roles and to replace current Chairman and CEO Emmanuel Faber.

After losing almost 1% in early trading on the Paris stock market, Danone shares were up 0.3% at 54.88 euros, at around 0815 GMT.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters