Danone shares steady after report activist fund Bluebell has taken stake

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Danone DANO.PA shares held steady on Tuesday after a report by a French magazine saying that activist fund Bluebell Partners had taken a stake in the producer of Evian bottled water and Actimel yoghurts.

According to Challenges.fr, Bluebell, which bought an undisclosed stake in Danone at the end of 2020, sent a letter to Danone's management asking to split the chief executive and chairman roles and to replace current Chairman and CEO Emmanuel Faber.

After losing almost 1% in early trading on the Paris stock market, Danone shares were up 0.3% at 54.88 euros, at around 0815 GMT.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Louise Heavens)

