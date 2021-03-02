US Markets
Danone shares edge up after Faber drops CEO role following investor pressure

Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Danone's shares edged up on Tuesday after the French food group separated the chairman and chief executive roles held by Emmanuel Faber, and launched the search for a new CEO following calls from several shareholders to shake up governance.

Danone shares were up 0.5% in early session trading.

Late on Monday, Danone said Faber would remain in the dual Chairman/CEO position until a new CEO was found, and that he would then become non-executive chairman.

(Reporting by Sarah White, Gwenaelle Barzic, Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Louise Heavens)

