Danone says focused on value after report activist fund Bluebell has taken a stake

Danone said it was focused on delivering value for its shareholders after a report by Challenges.fr that activist fund Bluebell had taken a stake in the French company and was pushing for governance changes.

"The leadership team of the company is highly focused on delivering long-term sustainable value for our shareholders," the company said in an e-mail statement to Reuters, when asked about the Challenges.fr report.

