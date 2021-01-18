Danone says focused on value after report activist fund Bluebell has taken a stake

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Danone DANO.PA said it was focused on delivering value for its shareholders after a report by Challenges.fr that activist fund Bluebell had taken a stake in the French company and was pushing for governance changes.

"The leadership team of the company is highly focused on delivering long-term sustainable value for our shareholders," the company said in an e-mail statement to Reuters, when asked about the Challenges.fr report.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.