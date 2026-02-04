Danone S.A. - Depositary Receipt (DANOY) Price Target Increased by 37.50% to 28.90

The average one-year price target for Danone S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DANOY) has been revised to $28.90 / share. This is an increase of 37.50% from the prior estimate of $21.02 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.92 to a high of $49.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 125.06% from the latest reported closing price of $12.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danone S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DANOY is 0.12%, an increase of 69.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.40% to 469K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 162K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing an increase of 12.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANOY by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 84K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 83K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DANOY by 5.47% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 32K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANOY by 3.65% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 28K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 21.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DANOY by 11.87% over the last quarter.

