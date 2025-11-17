Danone S.A. - Depositary Receipt (DANOY) Price Target Increased by 10.12% to 19.59

The average one-year price target for Danone S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DANOY) has been revised to $19.59 / share. This is an increase of 10.12% from the prior estimate of $17.79 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.78 to a high of $33.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.59% from the latest reported closing price of $12.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danone S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 19.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DANOY is 0.42%, an increase of 46.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.30% to 778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BINV - Brandes International ETF holds 162K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 13.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANOY by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 162K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing an increase of 12.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DANOY by 54.90% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 84K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing a decrease of 20.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DANOY by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 83K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DANOY by 5.47% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 42K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANOY by 12.30% over the last quarter.

