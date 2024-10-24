Danone reports Q3 revenue EUR 6.83B vs. EUR 6.91B last year

In Q3 2024, consolidated sales stood at EUR 6,826m, up +4.2% on a like-for-like basis, led by an increase of +3.6% from volume/mix and +0.7% from price. On a reported basis, sales decreased by -1.2%, notably due to the negative impact from scope, resulting predominantly from the deconsolidation of Horizon Organic and Wallaby. Reported sales were also negatively impacted by forex, reflecting the depreciation of several currencies against the euro, notably the Argentine Peso, the Mexican Peso, the Brazilian Real and the Turkish Lira. In addition, hyperinflation contributed positively to reported sales. “With like-for-like sales growth of +4.2% in Q3, driven by +3.6% volume/mix, we continue to deliver broad-based quality growth, with both volume/mix and price positive in all categories. Our consistent focus on science based and consumer and patient centric innovation, combined with strong in- market execution keeps paying off, as demonstrated by the continued good performance of our winning platforms such as High Protein, Coffee Creations and Medical Nutrition. We have also improved competitiveness within our Core portfolio across many geographies. In what remains a challenging environment, we view our future with confidence, further leveraging the fundamentals we reestablished with Renew Danone (DANOY),” said CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DANOY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.