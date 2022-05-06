Danone reorganises China assets in deal with Yashili

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - France's Danone DANO.PA said on Friday it would sell a 25% stake it holds in Yashili to Mengniu and in return acquire from Yashili 100% of the Dumex Baby Food infant milk unit.

The different parts of the deal, which also includes a sale of a 20% stake in the Inner Mongolia Diary Joint Venture, will not need to close at the same time.

"It is expected that the earliest closing could take place this year", Danone said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by GV De Clercq)

