Danone reorganises China assets in deal with Yashili

Contributor
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

France's Danone said on Friday it would sell a 25% stake it holds in Yashili to Mengniu and in return acquire from Yashili 100% of the Dumex Baby Food infant milk unit.

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - France's Danone DANO.PA said on Friday it would sell a 25% stake it holds in Yashili to Mengniu and in return acquire from Yashili 100% of the Dumex Baby Food infant milk unit.

The different parts of the deal, which also includes a sale of a 20% stake in the Inner Mongolia Diary Joint Venture, will not need to close at the same time.

"It is expected that the earliest closing could take place this year", Danone said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by GV De Clercq)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters